A double dose of success for growing technology firm

Alnwick-based manufacturing software solutions provider, Metrology Software Products Ltd (MSP), has scooped two regional awards.

The company’s work within the technology and manufacturing industry was honoured when it was awarded Innovator of the Year at the Dynamites 18 Awards and winner in the Digital Engineering/Technology category at Insider Media’s Made in the North East Awards.

The Innovator of the Year award recognises a North East team or organisation which has developed a software application or service that has enormous potential to change the way we live, work or play and will have an impact that will be felt far and wide.

The judges were unanimous in their decision to crown MSP the winners, recognising the company as being at the forefront of innovation within the global manufacturing industry.

More success followed with the company winning at the Insider Media’s Made in the North East Awards.

This award celebrates the company which has best developed software or technology to solve problems and add value for customers. As winners at this event, MSP have been automatically selected as finalists for the National Made in the UK Awards.

This national award brings together the regional winners from the past 12 months and honours the most innovative and dynamic manufacturers in the UK.

From its base in Greensfield Court, MSP is revolutionising the way the world’s largest aerospace, defence and motorsport companies make and measure parts.

Their products help produce accurate parts, making processes more efficient, reducing manufacturing time and dramatically reducing costs and waste.

Following these successes, MSP, which has increased its software-development teams by 25% within the last year, is looking towards the future.

Peter Hammond, technical director, said: “MSP is always looking ahead for opportunities to increase our commercial advantage, to innovate and to help solve customers manufacturing problems.

“We have a number of products in development which will be released in the future and to accommodate for customer demand, we will expand our workforce accordingly.”