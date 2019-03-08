A chance for businesses to access investment funding

Help is at hand for Northumberland business owners looking for funding.

A networking event is being held in Amble next week aimed at helping companies attract investment.

It is being organised by North East Fund, a £120million investment pot delivering significant funding opportunities to regional SMEs, and Innovation Supernetwork.

Open to companies of all sizes across all sectors, it will allow business owners to meet North East Fund managers, learn more about the Supernetwork’s FinanceCamp programme and find out how these opportunities can make a real difference to making a business investor-ready through tailored support.

Attendees will be able to consider the benefits of investment for growth, get details of the five separate fund categories available within the North East Fund and network with other organisations who have previously gone down the investment route to achieve success, including guest speaker Claire Hollyman, from Trench Networks.

Jason Hobbs, of the North East Fund, said: “This is a great opportunity for coastal businesses, as well as those located in the surrounding Northumberland communities, to find out about investment opportunities to enable growth.

“More than 80 SMEs have already benefitted from funding over the last six months, including several operating in rural-based industries, therefore the event could really help Northumberland businesses to realise their ambitions.

“More than £120million of investment is accessible over the next five years with an anticipated 600 businesses across the North East benefitting.

“It could also mean the creation of approximately 3,500 jobs and a legacy of around £80million for further regional investment.”

Estelle Blanks, executive director of the Innovation SuperNetwork, added: “FinanceCamp centres on giving regional companies and entrepreneurs the chance to come face-to-face with investment and loan opportunities, broadening access to funding for North East businesses with growth potential.”

The breakfast networking event is being held at Amble Development Trust on Wednesday, March 13, from 9.30am. Companies can register their interest via Eventbrite