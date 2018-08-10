A celebration of Northumberland music

The Alnwick Garden has come alive to the sounds of traditional Northumbrian music.

The attraction, in partnership with Magnetic North East, has staged numerous events to celebrate the county’s instrumental heritage.

The festivities have included clog dancing, flamboyant rapper sword dancers, young buskers and the Duke of Northumberland’s deputy piper. There have also been ceilidhs.

The celebration of traditional Northumbrian music will return this Saturday. The event will start at 10am with guests being welcomed to the sound of the Northumbrian pipes. From 10.30am, young buskers will be performing around The Garden at various intervals, as part of the Duchess of Northumberland’s Busking Scheme. From noon to 2pm, The Garden will stage a family-friendly ceilidh with the Windy Gyle Band, featuring a musical interlude from a Northumbrian piper.

The proceedings will close at around 5.30pm/6pm with the Northumbrian piping. For more information, visit www.alnwickgarden.com