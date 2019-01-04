A busy year for dog rescue charity SHAK

In the latest in our series of features highlighting dog rescue charity SHAK, founder Stephen Wylie looks back on a busy year.

I can’t believe the New Year has come around again.

2018 has been a big year for us with so many up and downs, some really happy endings and some really sad arrivals, big changes and big plans for the future.

One thing that hasn’t faltered has been the extremely generous support from the members of the public, from helping the dogs to everybody getting behind our new shop and making it a huge success.

Once again the build-up to Christmas was incredible, with some great generosity and fantastic donations of food, bedding and money, all of which are essential in us being able to continue our work and give the dogs the best we can.

I’d also like to thank everybody who has supported us throughout the year as what we do is a 365-day operation, and that support is essential, especially through the leaner months of February and March.

Our dogs don’t ask for much, they’ve never had anything before, but being able to spoil them and give them some special at this time of year really means a lot.

Thank you and Happy New Year.