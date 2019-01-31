A busy weekend for emergency services near Alnwick

The emergency services were kept busy in the Alnwick area over the weekend as the cold snap took its toll on the roads.

At about 5pm on Saturday, Northumbria Police received a report that a green Skoda Fabia had overturned on the A1068 Alnwick to Lesbury road, near Hawkhill.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The road was blocked and closed while the vehicle was recovered but reopened shortly after.

At about noon on Sunday, emergency services were called to the same stretch of road, where a silver Ford Ka and black Volvo XC60 had collided between the Lesbury roundabout and Hawkhill.

The road was closed again for the vehicles to be recovered. The driver of the Ford Ka was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police also received a report of a vehicle which had come off the road near South Charlton at about 8.25am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene after a beige Citroen Xsara Picasso had come off the B6347.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.