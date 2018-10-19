A big thank you to the man who created iconic walking route

A special certificate and hamper have been presented to the creator of St Cuthbert’s Way, to recognise the positive impact that the iconic stretch has had on local tourism and trade.

The 100km route, which goes from Melrose in the Scottish Borders to Holy Island, was the brainchild of Ron Shaw, who lives in Berwick.

Opened in 1996, the long-distance trail is inspired by St Cuthbert, although it is more than just a pilgrimage route.

The stretch has grown in popularity and has helped bring people to the area.

To recognise this, and to say thank you, Glen McWilliams, who runs The Chocolate Box, in Wooler, presented Mr Shaw with a certificate to honour the importance of the route.

Mr McWilliams, who is also involved with Northumberland Fell Runners, said: “My wife and I run our small traditional sweet shop on Wooler high street and we witness on a daily basis the huge beneficial impact that St Cuthbert’s Way has had on local tourism.

“I am also heavily involved in local running events which cover lots of the St Cuthbert’s Way, and again we receive lots of positive feedback about the route from our participants.

“I thought it was right to recognise Ron for creating the route, which has been hugely beneficial to tourism. Ron was really touched by the certificate.”

Northumberland Tourism supplied the accolade.