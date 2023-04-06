News you can trust since 1854
75-year-old man dies after collision with a vehicle on the A196 last night

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A196 last night.

By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST
The road was closed from the junction with Coopie's Way in the Morpeth direction.The road was closed from the junction with Coopie's Way in the Morpeth direction.
The road was closed from the junction with Coopie's Way in the Morpeth direction.

Northumbria Police attended the scene of the incident, near the junction with Coopie’s Way, following a report of a vehicle in collision with a pedestrian around 8.45pm yesterday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police, a 75-year-old man was pronounced dead.

His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist police officers.

A section of the road was closed but, according to AA Roadwatch, it has now reopened.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A196 in Choppington at 8.40pm [yesterday] evening.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader."

The driver remained at the scene to assist police and an investigation has now been launched.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage that could assist them.

Sergeant Seve Armstrong of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department said: “This is a very sad outcome and our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway and we are working hard to establish exactly what has happened.

“We have spoken with the driver and a number of witnesses so far, but if anyone else is able to help, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on their website, or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20230405-1085.

This is the same section of road where Riley Hedley, 17, and Mikey Easton, 16, were killed in a late-night accident on March 12.