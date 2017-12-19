£700k investment in sewers in Northumberland village

Northumbrian Water is investing £700,000 in the sewer network in Warkworth to ensure it continues to serve the community effectively.

This essential work will include a sewer diversion within the riverside path between St Lawrence’s Terrace and the Gatehouse along with the installation of a new pumped sewer pipe in Dial Place.

This will connect into the existing combined sewer on Bridge Street and stabilisation/reinforcement works will be carried out along the river edge to protect the Stanners Pumping Station from river erosion.

The work will be carried out by Northumbrian Water’s contractors, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB).

A special public event where people can find out more about the work and meet the project team will be held on Tuesday, January 9, between 2pm and 6pm in the village’s War Memorial Hall.

Ian Davison, Northumbrian Water’s project manager, said: “We appreciate that this will have an impact on residents, businesses and their customers and we will do everything we can to reduce the disruption while we carry out this necessary work. I would like to encourage residents to come along to our public event to find out more and discuss any concerns they may have.”