£500 boost for new genealogy group

A new group, set up to help people look into their family history and the heritage of north Northumberland, has received a cash boost.

North Northumberland Genealogy Group (NNGG) has been awarded a grant of £500 from Belford Community Group.

NNG meets monthly at the Bell View Centre, Belford. One of its aims is to keep up to date with developments in genealogy by looking at the various DNA tests on the market .

Belford Community Group gives grant funding to organisations, charities and groups in Belford and the surrounding area.

The money for the grants is made through Belford Community Shop, a charity shop where every penny raised, after costs, is used to support local people.

Group trustees run the community gym, community woodland and garden, Belford Arts Festival, the monthly markets and Christmas market and the village website and give regular support to Bell View Resource Centre for the elderly, as well as awarding grants. Projects that have benefited include the community cinema, Christmas lights, pensioners and children’s parties, Belford Show and restoration of the village snooker room, well

and graveyard. The largest award of £12,000 was given towards the construction of Belford Play Park.

Grant application forms can be downloaded from www.belfordvillage.co.uk or collected from Belford Community Shop.