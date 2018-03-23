4G boost for rural parts of the county

Two new superfast 4G mobile masts have been installed in north Northumberland.

EE, the UK’s largest mobile operator and part of the BT Group, has invested in the digital infrastructure.

The new sites provide 4G along sections of major roads that previously had no mobile coverage, including the B6346, B6348 and B6349, as well as giving coverage to Eglingham for the first time.

The 4G expansion is part of EE’s ongoing investment to provide coverage for the new Emergency Services Network, which will connect 300,000 UK emergency services personnel.

More residents, businesses and tourists in Northumberland will now be able to access 4G – some for the first time in the area.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “We are very pleased that EE is investing in digital infrastructure in the area and turning its focus to improving mobile coverage to help people in rural areas.

“I’ve long called for improvements to be made and these new masts will provide additional coverage for our residents and businesses in addition to helping with tourism. We are excited to see the improvements.”

Simon Frumkin, MD of Emergency Services Network at EE, said: “4G is making a huge difference to people across the UK, particularly those in rural areas.”