£300k earmarked for more parking in popular village

A budget of £300,000 has been earmarked to increase car-parking provision in Craster.

As we reported last month, Craster Parish Council has been working with the county council on this issue, which has led to the drawing-up of a design for extra spaces in an extension to the Quarry car park.

The scheme could mean a further 48 spaces, bringing the total capacity to 148, and would include the installation of netting around the rock face.

Some further work is also required to determine whether the narrow access road into the quarry area could be widened to enable a segregated pedestrian route to be provided.

The initial budget estimate is £300,000, allowing for an electric car charging point and contingency for widening the access.

The proposals were presented to the community at a recent parish council meeting where there was support for the scheme and for increasing the charges to pay for it.

The current tariffs are 50p for one hour, £1 for two hours, £1.50 for three hours and £2 for all day.

The parish council backed adding 50p to each of the rates, but the county council is now considering an alternative fee structure of £2 for up to three hours and £3 for all day.

The work would take place from November 2018 to February 2019 to avoid the peak season as the existing parking area would need to be closed.