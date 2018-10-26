£3.5m work on power network

Northern Powergrid is investing £3.5million on refurbishing, rebuilding and creating a smarter power network for customers in Rothbury, Thropton and the surrounding area.

The major investment by the network operator will improve the quality and resilience of the electricity supply in the Coquet Valley.

The work will see Northern Powergrid rebuild around 45km of overhead power lines and survey a further 80km with a view to carrying out any required vegetation clearance, refurbishment and repair work.

As part of the improvement works, the electricity network operator is also installing 13 new smart devices across its network. The devices will help Northern Powergrid respond more quickly to faults, reduce the number of properties affected by a power cut and speed up restoration times.

Andy Bilclough, of Northern Powergrid, said: “We understand how important a safe, reliable power network is in supporting local communities and businesses.

“We completed 20km of our 45km rebuild and have started surveying some 80km of our power lines. This work will see us carrying out thorough inspections and coordinating any necessary remedial work.”

Northern Powergrid has produced a booklet to inform residents and businesses about the work to improve the network. Copies are being made available in key locations including the parish council offices, local libraries, Northern Powergrid’s website and on social media.

Where works are taking place, Northern Powergrid will write directly to any residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity in advance to explain what is happening.

Throughout the work, disruption will be minimised where possible and it is not expected that peoples’ electricity supply will be affected.

To contact the team, email cus.serv@northernpowergrid.com or call 0800 0113332.