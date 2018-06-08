£3.1m of Lottery funding shared out

Community groups in Northumberland are getting a share of more than £3.1million in National Lottery funding.

Grants are going to 131 projects across the region.

They include £5,986 to Howick Parish Church, to hold two exhibitions at the church to record community life through paintings, photographs, embroidery and upholstery; £9,749 to Community Action Northumberland, to deliver a pilot project of fuel energy advice and support to vulnerable residents and families at risk of fuel poverty; and £10,000 to Hippotherapy Northumberland, to buy equipment to offer equine therapy sessions and take services further afield.

James Harcourt, England grant-making director at the Big Lottery Fund, said: “The projects we fund are an inspiration to others, showing what great things can be achieved when people work together to tackle the things that really matter to their community.”