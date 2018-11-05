£21m investment in water

Two new water treatment works will be built in north Northumberland to help improve tap water quality for more than 25,000 people.

Northumbrian Water is investing a total of £21million on the two new works, which will be built in Wooler and Murton, near Berwick.

Work in Wooler is anticipated to start next June and will take up to 12 months to complete.

Construction of the Berwick works will begin next month, following initial preparatory works on November 14, with a view to the new site becoming fully operational in November 2019.

The new works will treat up to 12 million litres of water a day.

Northumbrian Water’s water supply area manager for north Northumberland, Stuart Tilley, said: “This is a major investment to help improve our water infrastructure and protect supplies for our customers in these areas for many years to come.

“We’re committed to delivering an excellent customer experience and this project will make sure we can continue to provide excellent tap water quality.”

Customers’ water supply will not be affected while the work is carried out, although there may be an increase in volume of traffic to the sites.

Residents will be able to follow the progress once work gets under way by visiting both the Wooler and Berwick pages on www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk

Construction on both sites will carried out by Northumbrian Water’s delivery partners, Mott MacDonald Bentley.