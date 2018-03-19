£20m of improvements for homes

Thousands of homes across Northumberland will benefit from major internal and external upgrades, as part of a five-year investment of more than £60million from Bernicia to enhance living conditions for social-housing tenants.

ENGIE’s regeneration business (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration) has been appointed to deliver a comprehensive £20million programme of improvement works as part of this overall investment by Bernicia, which will commence in April and be delivered over the next five years.

The energy and services specialist will deliver internal modernisations, such as replacement kitchens, heating, rewiring and replacement windows and doors, while externally the company will undertake re-roofing work, chimney repairs and replacement walls.

As part of the project, ENGIE has also confirmed there will be significant local investment and opportunities for local people, including employment and training prospects.

The company will be utilising a local workforce and also engaging with neighbouring schools and colleges to encourage more young people into construction.

Andrew McIntosh, ENGIE’s regional managing director, said: “This is a carefully considered project that encompasses much more than just home improvements. We will work with Bernicia to identify local needs and aspirations to ensure we not only improve living conditions, but lives.”