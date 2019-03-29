2,000 sign the pledge to be responsible dog owners

A scheme which encourages responsible dog ownership in Northumberland has signed up its 2,000th member.

The Green Dog Walkers scheme is a community-led programme to reduce dog fouling.

Owners who sign the Green Dog Walkers pledge agree to always clean up after their dog and put the bag in a bin and to use a friendly approach to encourage others to do the same.

The 2,00th member is Beverley Beers, from Amble, who regularly walks her golden Labrador Jess around the town, always making sure that she cleans up after her.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, presented Beverley with a hamper of dog-related gifts.

He said: “Dog fouling is one of our top environmental priorities and one of the issues most commonly raised with us by residents.

“Green Dog Walkers is intended to be a friendly and non-confrontational approach to changing attitudes to the problem of dog fouling.

“It compliments other council approaches across the county including issuing fines when irresponsible dog owners are caught allowing their dogs to foul without picking up after them and educational initiatives promoting responsible dog ownership.”

“We are extremely grateful to Beverley and the other 1,999 people who have signed up to the scheme for their efforts.”

The council is running a series of events across Northumberland to promote the Green Dog Walkers scheme.

The next one is at Cramlington Eastfield Playing Fields on Saturday, April 27, from 10am to 2pm.

Those attending will be able to sign up to the scheme, get their dog microchipped for free or have their existing microchip checked.

Anyone interested in becoming a Green Dog Walker can email greendogwalkers@northumberland.gov.uk, or visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/greendogwalkers