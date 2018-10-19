2,000 miles and counting for Brian

An intrepid walker has reached another key milestone as part of his epic 7,000-mile hike around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland.

Brian Burnie, 74, has clock up an impressive 2,000 miles, having reached the Scottish Highlands. The founder of Gosforth-based Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care has been trekking for seven months, after leaving Newcastle at the start of March.

Brian, who sold Doxford Hall to set up the charity, is doing the walk to promote the concept of free cancer-patient care all over Great Britain and Ireland.

Brian, who has Parkinson’s Disease, said: “At times, it’s been harder than I thought. The stunning Highlands is rugged and remote and the constant rain has made it difficult to navigate, but I am thrilled to reach 2,000 miles.”