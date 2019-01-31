£18.6m investment in roads, bridges and footpaths

Improvements to roads, bridges and footpaths across Northumberland are the cornerstones of the coming year’s Local Transport Plan (LTP).

A total of £18.6million is set to be invested in a raft of repair, restoration and maintenance projects benefiting pedestrians, cyclists and drivers in all parts of the county.

Headline schemes include introducing 20mph limits outside many schools, streetscape and parking improvements in Blyth town centre, a safe crossing for children at Riding Mill, a new roundabout at Manor Walks in Cramlington and new safety measures at up to 18 locations which are accident hotspots.

A number of key bridges are set to be improved, such as Berwick Old Bridge and Ford bridge in the north of the county and refurbishment of the Klondyke underbridge at Cramlington.

A further £490,000 is earmarked for improving public rights of way, which will include the resurfacing of the popular Eve Black cycleway and footpath that runs through the dunes between Seaton Sluice and Blyth.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “We’re delighted to be able to put forward such an ambitious and wide range of improvement projects for the coming year.

“The projects range from creating new bus stops to walking and cycling schemes along with major junction and safety schemes.

“From Riding Mill to Blyth, and Cornhill to Cramlington, these schemes are designed to improve not just our roads network but also the safety for our residents right across the county. The LTP funding, added to the recent £7.7million contribution from the Government for highways repairs means we’ll be spending over £26million on our roads over the next 12 months.”

Shilbottle councillor Trevor Thorne: “It’s fantastic that much-needed work to Felton bridge is already under way through this year’s LTP programme.

“There are hundreds of schemes planned for major and minor roads and footpaths in the coming year and I’m sure people will notice improvements as they travel around our great county.”