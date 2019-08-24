Bamburgh Festival Picture by Jane Coltman

16 pictures from when the weather gods smiled on Bamburgh Festival

The weather gods smiled on the inaugural Bamburgh Festival as large crowds came along to see the village at its best.

By Ian Smith
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 16:45

One large marquee on Castle Green was bursting with local produce and gifts of all sorts, while the fairground attractions, the face painting and the miniature donkeys were a huge hit with the kids.

The Potted Lobster’s amazing seafood stand; the village BBQ, Kit’s Banana Splits, and a Prosecco stand all did a roaring trade, as did the other food outlets.

Acoustic duo ‘Big Sky’ performed 'unplugged' versions of our favourite rock, pop and folk songs in front of the Pavilion, where many folk enjoyed a nice cup of tea and a sit down in the glorious sunshine.

The festival culminated with the dog show, followed by the competition prize awards; the raffle draw; and a very lively auction, in which much of the winning competition produce was sold.

All proceeds from the event will be used to fund next year's festival, as well as for village assets and activities.

The festival was created by the combination of the village fair and show, previously run as separate events.

1. Bamburgh Festival

Chairman Ralph Cresswell at Bamburgh Festival Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bamburgh Festival

Bamburgh Festival Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Running the tombola

Barbara Brook, Sarah Darling and Julia Sharpley organised the tombola at Bamburgh Festival Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Face painting

Libby Taylor has her face painted by Ailsa Forster at Bamburgh Festival Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4