£12k raised for dementia charity

Staff from North-East property and energy firm The Banks Group have wrapped up a year of fund-raising for The Alzheimer’s Society by handing over a cheque for £12,000.

Employees at the business voted to adopt the Society, which is the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity, as its dedicated charity for 2017, and carried out a range of different activities to raise money on its behalf.

Teams representing the family-owned company took part in aMemory Walk at Northumberlandia and a charity golf day at Warkworth Golf Club, while more sedate fund-raising activities have included regular dress-down Fridays, cake bakes, coffee mornings and tuck-shop sales.

Pictured are Lucy King, of The Alzheimer’s Society, second left, receiving the money from Michelle Cairns, Neil Cook and Catherine Fabi, of The Banks Group at the firm’s Shotton surface mine.

Sara Ellis, who is a member of the Banks Group’s charity fund-raising committee, says: “Our staff always get behind the charities for which they choose to raise money and a great deal of time and effort goes into bringing in as much as possible for them.

“Dementia is a condition that has a huge impact on the lives of increasing numbers of families and we’re very pleased to be supporting The Alzheimer’s Society’s invaluable work through this donation.”

Lucy King, North East community fund-raiser at the Alzheimer’s Society, added: “There are an estimated 850,000 people living with dementia across the UK, 35,000 of them in the North East. In order to give them and their families the support they need, we rely heavily on the generosity of businesses and individuals alike.

“The support we have had from the Banks Group’s employees has been invaluable, not just for the impressive amount of money they were able to raise, but also in terms of increasing awareness of dementia through the numerous activities in which they took part.”