12 new places and developments happening in Northumberland in 2025

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:59 GMT
2025 is full of exciting new openings and developments for Northumberland.

From new railway stations, to restaurants and hospitals - here are 12 things that are coming to the county this year.

Formerly the Ramblers Cafe, new tenants have taken over 48 High Street in Wooler, which is set to become The Cherry Tree Cafe in coming months.

1. The Cherry Tree Cafe (Wooler)

Formerly the Ramblers Cafe, new tenants have taken over 48 High Street in Wooler, which is set to become The Cherry Tree Cafe in coming months. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The construction of a joint campus for Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School off The Avenue in Seaton Delaval, is set to welcome over 1,200 students from September 2025.

2. Seaton Delaval School

The construction of a joint campus for Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School off The Avenue in Seaton Delaval, is set to welcome over 1,200 students from September 2025. Photo: Northumberland County Council

Photo Sales
Restaurant group and owners of Alnwick's Adam and Eve, Bart and Taylor are opening a new venue in Wooler in the former Barclays building.

3. Darcy's (Wooler)

Restaurant group and owners of Alnwick's Adam and Eve, Bart and Taylor are opening a new venue in Wooler in the former Barclays building. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Although the Northumberland Line connecting Newcastle to Ashington launched in December, the remaining stations will open early this year, including: Blyth Bebside, Bedlington, Newsham, and Northumberland Park.

4. Northumberland Line stations

Although the Northumberland Line connecting Newcastle to Ashington launched in December, the remaining stations will open early this year, including: Blyth Bebside, Bedlington, Newsham, and Northumberland Park. Photo: Northumberland county council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice