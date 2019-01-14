11 lesser-known places worth visiting in the North East
There are plenty of famous destinations in the North East of England which attract visitors year round, but there are a variety of gems which are often overlooked.
These are 11 places that showcase the history of the North East and are well worth a visit.
1. Crook Hall, Durham
This 13th century Grade I listed Medieval hall provides a splendid backdrop to the beautiful gardens. Indulge in a homemade cream tea in the idyllic courtyard area or relax in front of a log fire in the Georgian dining room.