10th anniversary Bloodwise walk on Holy Island

The North Northumberland Fundraising Group of Bloodwise will be heading to Holy Island once again for their annual Forget Me Not Walk on Sunday and they would love to have as many walkers as possible join them to mark the 10th anniversary of the event.

The circular five-mile route is suitable for families, and takes in beautiful views including the recently restored Lindisfarne Castle, the harbour and the picturesque village of Holy Island.

Entry fees are £10 for adults, £5 for children, and £25 for a family of four, and you can enter online through the Bloodwise website at www.bloodwise.org.uk/holy-island-forget-me-not-walk, or the Group have paper entry forms if you prefer. You can also sign up on the day of the event, with walkers setting off at 11.30am. Safe crossing times are from 10.10am to 5pm.