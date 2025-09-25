10 fantastic city breaks with direct flights from Newcastle Airport to enjoy this autumn

1 . Paris

The flight time from Newcastle to Paris is approximately 1 hours and 25 minutes. France's capital city, Paris is a global centre for art, fashion, food and culture. Its most famous landmark, the Eiffel Tower, is the most paid visited monument in the world. Flights are operated by Air France every day of the week year-round, while EasyJet flies every day of the week in summer and every day except Saturday in winter. Photo: Pixabay