10 fantastic city breaks with direct flights from Newcastle Airport to enjoy this autumn

Now could be the perfect time to book a city break to Europe or perhaps a little bit further afield with a good chance of catching some late season sunshine and a bit of culture.
A host of destinations are just a short flight away via Newcastle Airport and we’ve rounded up 10 of the best.
1. Paris
The flight time from Newcastle to Paris is approximately 1 hours and 25 minutes. France's capital city, Paris is a global centre for art, fashion, food and culture. Its most famous landmark, the Eiffel Tower, is the most paid visited monument in the world. Flights are operated by Air France every day of the week year-round, while EasyJet flies every day of the week in summer and every day except Saturday in winter. Photo: Pixabay
2. Verona
Verona in northern Italy, a place of stunning beauty, history and fine food and wine - not to mention Romeo and Juliet. Tui Lakes and Mountains offers summer flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Jet2.com offers a Wednesday flight. Photo: Pixabay
3. Budapest
Fly direct to Budapest with Jet2.com (Thursdays and Sundays) from October 9 and with Ryanair from October 26 (Fridays and Sundays). Photo: Pixabay
4. Barcelona
Vibrant Barcelona has so much to offer as a city break destination including the magnificent Sagrada Familia, beautiful Parc Guell and the new Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona and currently being remodelled. Ryanair offers summer flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and winter flights on Mondays and Saturdays. Jet2.com will operate from May 2026 with summertime flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Photo: Pixabay