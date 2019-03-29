£1.2m investment in village sewer network

Work is expected to begin in the autumn on a £1.2million investment into the sewer network in the Whitton and Rothbury area.

Northumbrian Water is planning to build a new pumping station, rising main and gravity sewer.

Phase one should begin in the autumn and will involve the construction of the pumping station. It shouldbe complete by Christmas.

Phase two will be carried out following the Rothbury sewage treatment work improvements, which are currently scheduled to begin in 2020/2021.

Northumbrian Water said that, until the work at the treatment works is complete, it will be necessary to transport the flows from the new pumping station by tanker.

They will be taken to the treatment works at Alnwick, rather than Rothbury, until the upgrade is completed.

The new rising main (pumped sewer) will be installed within the highway through the village before crossing into the farmland to the east of the hamlet entering Silverton Lane towards Rothbury, where a new gravity sewer will connect back into the existing sewerage network on the B6342.

County councillor Steven Bridgett said: “I welcome this investment from Northumbrian Water for residents at Whitton, along with the significant amount they plan to spend upgrading the sewage treatment facility at Rothbury.

“My only concern, which I have raised directly with Northumbrian Water, is that they try to ensure that their works as part of this scheme, on the B6342 near Rothbury Middle School, are carried out prior to the works the council have planned to realign and resurface the road.”

Letters have been sent to residents in both Rothbury and Whitton advising them of these proposals.

More information about the project is available on Northumbrian Water’s community portal at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk, following the link to the Whitton Village Sewer Diversion page.