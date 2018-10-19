Concerns have been raised about moss which is falling from roofs and gutters onto the path along Queen Street in Amble.

Amble county councillor Terry Clark told members of the town council that he had received a report of a woman slipping on some moss.

He said it wasn’t the first time that this had happened and urged businesses to take responsibility.

Coun Clark said: “I had a report of a lady slipping on the moss which had come off the roofs/gutters along Queen Street. The strong winds may also have contributed towards her fall.

“I contacted the county council to see if we could clean them up, but it’s not the council’s responsibility, so I requested a letter go out to all businesses and shops to make them aware of the dangers of people slipping on the moss and for them to monitor and keep an eye on the moss falling and that they need to clean it up.

“Somebody slipped last year too.”

Coun Martin Horn said that there was also an issue with pigeon muck on the path along Queen Street.

The meeting heard that if someone was to have an accident outside a businesses, and it could be proved that moss or pigeon muck was the cause, then that business would be responsible.

Mayor Coun Craig Weir said it was a difficult issue which needed highlighting to make people aware.

Coun Helen Lewis said a ‘deep, proper clean’ of Queen Street is due to be done in the spring.

BLITZ ON PARKING: Enforcement officers have taken action to tackle inconsiderate parking – but not in the areas requested by the town council.

Last month, councillors called for a blitz to try to stop the issue, following a resident complaint about problems along Runciman Way.

At last Thursday’s meeting, Coun Clark said that wardens had been out and had dished out some tickets.

But, Coun Lewis said that the officers had not really focussed their attention on the specific streets that were requested by the town council, namely Leazes Street, Broomhill Street, Runciman Way and Harbour Road.

While some attention was given to Leazes and Broomhill streets, the main targets had been Turner Street and Queen Street, which Coun Lewis said was where they normally go.

Coun Lewis said: “My response would be thank you very much, but it was a different area to what we wanted. But at least they started to think about Leazes Street and Broomnhill Street, which is encouraging.”

WARM WELCOME: Amble folk have given Syrian refugee families a warm welcome, Coun Clark told the meeting.

Over the last few years, Northumberland County Council has agreed to help resettle vulnerable families from Syria.

As part of this, some new arrivals have come to Amble.

Coun Clark said: “In the last couple of weeks, we have welcomed four new families in Amble. The welcome from the community has been really warm. Neighbours on Links Avenue and Amble as a whole have been rallying around collecting everything from clothes for the children, to supplying pictures, paintings and ornaments for the house. These people have been through horrific, traumatising experiences back in Syria, with years of conflict, but now these families have the chance of fulfilling their dreams and raising their children in a peaceful, friendly town like Amble.

“The wife and I have met them and they are lovely. We have been welcomed into their home with a cup of Syrian tea. The kids are playing on the back field with other kids and they have a big smile on their faces.”

The meeting heard that the children attended Amble Youth Project and felt relaxed.

YOUTH PROJECT: Coun Kate Morrison gave an update on Amble Youth Project.

She gave a report on the recent youth festival, which showcased the work that various organisations do in the area to support youngsters.

She added that the youth project is also taking part in Amble’s Chirstmas lights switch-on, while a new website is being created.

Mayor Coun Craig Weir said it was nice to see the youth project going from strength to strength.

FUNDS DONATED: Members have donated funds to Dance Dynamic, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Community Action Northumberland.