Preparations are going well ahead of Hadston’s first public firework display.

It will take place on Monday, November 5, on the old middle school field, at 6pm.

Spectators will view the display from the grassed area behind Hadston House and the health centre.

It is hoped that refreshments will be available on the night.

The display is a free event and it is hoped that as many people as possible come along.

In recent years, there have been a number of illegal unlicensed bonfires on public land within the parish and it is hoped that by holding an organised display it will stop people from building such fires.

November will be a busy month in the parish, as plans are also ongoing for a 1918 Celebration Weekend, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Three days of events are planned, including a Songs from the War concert and a community luncheon at three different venues.

There will also be a service of remembrance at St John the Divine and the unveiling of a memorial bench in the centre of the community.

As part of the Life During the War exhibition, items from local families are needed.