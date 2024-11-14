Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three-time Paralympics champion Stephen Miller continues to inspire others and promote diversity in sport following his retirement from athletics.

The Cramlington athlete’s ten gold medals across the Paralympics and European and World Championships barely scratch the sides of his wider achievements, but he believes his success can send a more important message.

“Sport has played a big part in who I am, it’s given me a purpose and an identity," he said.

“We’re constantly seeing images of what people should look like or should move, so I think it’s important that we give people the confidence to be proud of who they are.”

Miller has dedicated part of his time giving talks in schools to encourage children to get stuck into whatever sport they want to: “I talk to children about the importance of being active, but also that it’s important not to compare yourself to others.

“When I talk to young people about the importance of diversity, being prepared to fail, to look silly every now and again; that’s how we discover our unique talents.”

Miller and his wife, Rachel, to set up SMILE Through Sport, a foundation which encourages disabled children to participate in sports.

He explained: “I know there can be many challenges and obstacles that might get in the way of people doing sport, so we started SMILE to break down some of those barriers.

“It’s about trying to educate people about how they can adapt sport for different people with different abilities.”

“Being active has taught me some really important lessons and as I’m moving towards the next phase of my career, I want to help others to recognise how important sport can be."

“I worked really hard to have a successful career and so many great experiences - it would be a waste if I didn’t use that in a positive way.”

On how diversity within sport has grown, he said: “When I started doing Paralympic sport it was a minority sport that nobody really cared about, over the last 30 years we’ve seen such a progression in the standard of competition and public interest.”

Every Body Moves - to inspire, inform and signpost disabled people and those interested in disability sport to high quality opportunities. For more information visit: https://everybodymoves.org.uk