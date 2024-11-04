Seven people were stranded on Holy Island causeway prompting a large call out response from coastguard rescue officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group from two cars were rescued after becoming stuck due to the rising tide, shortly before 3pm on Thursday, October 31st.

Most Popular

Several coastguard rescue officers were deployed, responding to the incident in full water rescue equipment and saving a total seven people.

The individuals were transferred to the refuge hut by an inflatable sled where they remained until it was safe to exit.

Holy Island causeway. Picture: Nick Mutton as licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license via Geograph.

Berwick coastguard rescue team commented on social media: “Multiple teams worked together during this incident, using well rehearsed techniques to bring it to a safe conclusion.”

Northumberland County Council also took to Facebook to warn others following the incident: “The Holy Island Causeway is only accessible twice a day and visitors who don’t adhere to the safety warnings are putting their lives and the lives of emergency services in danger.”