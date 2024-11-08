Police are urging people to come forward after the gravestone of a young woman in Northumberland was vandalised.

Claire Wealleans, of the Ashington area, sadly passed away on November 15, 2022, at the age 43.

She was laid to rest at St John’s Church on Newbiggin Road in Ashington.

Police received a report of harassment on September 9, with flowers and wreaths stolen from Claire’s graveside and her headstone vandalised.

Claire’s sister, Jade Armstrong, said: “It has been two years since we lost Claire, and for someone to do something like this to her is very traumatic.

“Having to pick out another headstone feels like we’re losing Claire all over again.

“We can hardly sleep knowing someone who is capable of such a disgusting act is out there.”

An investigation has been launched into the offences which were committed between August 15 and September 5, and officers are appealing to anyone who has information to contact them.

Northumbria Police inspector Wayne Daniels, said: “This is a despicable act which has deepened the heartbreak of a family who have lost a beloved mother, partner, daughter and sister.

“We will do everything in our power to bring those responsible for such a sickening crime before the courts to face justice, and would urge anyone who has any information about what has happened - no matter how small it may seem - to come forward.”

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those unable to contact the Force in those ways, call 101.

Please quote crime reference number 106250H/24