A pub landlord who attempted to flee the country after admitting his role in a cocaine conspiracy has been jailed.

David Falcus used the handle ‘Novaghost’ on an encrypted messaging app to facilitate the supply of the Class A substance into the region.

Specialist officers with Northumbria Police working as part of Operation Venetic uncovered messages sent by Falcus between March and June 2020.

The investigation found the 52-year-old was involved in the supply of more than two kilos of cocaine across the three-month period.

David Falcus. Picture: Northumbria Police

Falcus, of Bede Close, Holystone, was arrested in February 2021, and searches of his home address and business premises were conducted.

More than £2,000 in cash was recovered from Falcus’ home, with a further £4,650 found at his place of work along with six cocaine packages worth more than £4,000.

He initially denied any wrongdoing but was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and released on conditional bail after his first court appearance.

Falcus later attempted to flee the country with a flight booked to Bahrain, but was stopped by officers and arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 24 this year.

He pleaded guilty to the drugs charge at Newcastle Crown Court, and appeared at the same court on Friday where he was sentenced to an eight year term behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “Cocaine is an incredibly addictive and destructive substance which has absolutely no place in any of our communities.

“Organised crime of this nature brings with it violence, exploitation and harm which will not be tolerated.

“Falcus knew the damaging consequences of his actions, yet believed he was above the law and sought to profit from the trade of the drug.

“He attempted to mask his offending through the use of encrypted messaging, but the dedication and teamwork of our officers ultimately left him with no choice but to admit his guilt.”

Det Ch Insp Michael added: “The North East is no safe haven for drug dealers, and this sentencing is the latest positive result in our ongoing clampdown on organised crime through Operation Sentinel.

“We would urge members of the public to continue to support us by reporting any concerns over criminality they may have – no matter how insignificant it might seem.”

If you’ve seen something suspicious in your community, let officers know by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.