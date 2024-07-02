New poll shows money or family commitments are biggest barrier for holidays for North East people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research released today by Family Holiday Charity shines a light on the barriers that are stopping people going on a Summer holiday this year, with money or family commitments topping the list for 64% of those living in the North East of England. The poll, undertaken by YouGov, is part of a new UK-wide campaign, Holiday Moments launched by Family Holiday Charity which aims to highlight the magic of small moments that can make a holiday extraordinary for families who are facing life’s toughest challenges. The findings also showed that nearly a third (38%) of the people living in the North East cannot afford to go on a summer holiday this year or have to save for a year or more before.

The poll also highlighted that across the UK:

· 3% of UK adults say they have never been on a summer holiday.

· 12% of UK adults feel that family commitments area barrier to going on a summer holiday.

· 11% of UK adults find the organisation of planning a holiday a barrier.

· 17% of UK adults will have saved a year or more in advance to pay for their summer holiday this year.

· 11% of UK adults say they cannot afford to go on a summer holiday this year.

· 20% of UK adults said that they physically find themselves returning to the same childhood location at least once a year to create a new summer holiday memory.

These findings come at a time when UK families are already feeling the pinch with the cost-of-living crisis and demand for a moment away from it all has never been higher.

Holiday Moments has been launched by Family Holiday Charity to raise awareness of the charity’s work and help people understand that holidays are a vital part of family life and they play an important role in people’s well-being. 2,500,000 families with dependent children in the UK are currently unable to afford a one-week holiday.

Family Holiday Charity helps families get time away together - often for the first time ever - for holidays that build happy memories, confidence and hope.

Kat Lee, CEO of Family Holiday Charity said: “This poll demonstrates that there are so many different barriers faced by people who want to go on holiday and this just shouldn’t be the case. For many families in the North East, the magic of small holiday moments like ice cream treats, penny machine victories or quality time together are out of reach. Family Holiday Charity know that every family needs that time together to grow, to play, to just ‘be’, together. Even a moment can make a lifetime of difference.

“Family Holiday Charity helps families to have a holiday. Those who are facing life’s toughest challenges, such as mental health issues, domestic abuse, and homelessness. Every family needs time together to have fun, try new things, and see each other smile. We know that families who get away together, grow together – into stronger happier, and more confident families. The impact of time away spent together as a family lasts forever.”

A new short film featuring families highlights the difference that a holiday can make for them, alongside showcasing some of the experiences of people who have been on holiday through the charity.

One family which has benefitted from a holiday thanks to Family Holiday Charity is 62-year-old grandma Gillian Hall and her 11 and 12 year old granddaughters from Newcastle who were supported by the charity in 2021 so that she could take them on holiday to Berwick. She said:

“After my husband of 42 years died, I really struggled. We were the main carers for my grandchildren and losing him, really hit me hard so when we had the opportunity to have a break at the beach, I knew it would do us all good as I needed that break away from being stuck in the house in a rut.

“The holiday helped to restore the confidence that I’d lost over the last 19 months, leaving me and my granddaughters feeling refreshed. It also gave me space to grieve - when I stood on the beach in Berwick, I just broke down as I found the sounds of the waves so relaxing it helped to let all my emotions out.

“The break was a big step for me and proved I could do anything on my own, it was a real turning point in changing my world. Just two nights away gave me the courage to try new activities with the girls that summer, including a trip to Cadbury world, a safari park, and another overnight stay. And I have since made more plans for the future too.”