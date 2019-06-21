Krush, the Police dog who went viral for balancing food on his nose retires from the force

Krush and his son, Milo, on the job.

Krush became an international star after a video of him balancing six Mini Cheddars on his nose was viewed by quarter-of-a-million people in November 2018.

He has since repeated the trick with a sausage, three thick-cut chips and even a cup of tea.

Krush wore his firearm gear with pride for ten years.

After turning 10 years old in 2019, in June, he hung up his lead after catching burglars, finding missing people and protecting handler, Wayne Thompson.

Wayne, 50, said: “The balancing stuff just came about because he was with me in the hotel room and we had a bit of down time.

“Once the video went rival we had hotel staff and other handlers challenging us to do loads of things and we couldn’t believe how big it went.

“He’s always been a bit daft. On his first ever job we sent him off to get a burglar and he came back with the neighbours washing in his mouth.

Krush will now live out his life at Wayne’s home in County Durham along with his other police dog, a specialist search Labrador called Carrie.

“I don’t think there will be another character like him again and he is going to enjoy life now, have some garden time and hone his balancing skills.”

Krush has been with Wayne since he was eight weeks old and qualified as a General Purpose dog before his first birthday.

His first arrest was detaining a disqualified driver who had tried to flee after abandoning his vehicle in Washington.

Krush qualified as a highly-trained firearms dog in the force and was sent into buildings ahead of officers when there could be a threat.

In his spare time, he helped breed dozens of working dogs who have been sent all around the world. Two work at Northumbria Police.

He will share a home with trainee drugs dog Jensen and German Shepherds Jeff and Travis who failed to make the grade as police dogs.