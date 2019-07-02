Can you help police trace this man in connection with Northumberland takeaway attack inquiry?
Police investigating an alleged assault in a takeaway shop have released an image of a man they are hoping to trace.
At around 1.30am on Saturday, June 15, it was reported that a 63-year-old man had been assaulted in the Amigos takeaway shop in Hexham.
It was alleged that a man had approached the victim and acted aggressively, then kicked him in the arm.
The victim suffered a double break to his arm as a result.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.
He is known to have been there at the time of the incident and could have information that could help police.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 127 15/06/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.