Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club president presented £100 to the Amble East Junior Football team.

The under 8s meet on Monday evenings at James Calvert Spence College under the coaching of Josh Rutherford, pictured accepting the cheque.

Josh is a fully qualified and licensed FA coach and personally raised the money for the team’s strips, which are sponsored by Quest UAV, based at the Coquet Enterprise Park in Amble.