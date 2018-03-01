Young chefs serve up a treat for Rotary

Rotary North East England District Final for Young Chef took place at The Duchess’s Community High School. Four talented students competed to win a place in the regional final. With a budget of £15, they had to cook a three-course meal. Judge Phil Farmer, owner of the Cook and Barker, chose Hannah Taylor as the winner.

Calum Pritchard was a close second.

The students were judged on presentation, menus, use of local produce and the finished platters.

Rotary would like to thank Phil for giving his time and expertise, the school for the use of its facilities, and Rachel Milburn from the technology department.

The club wishes Hannah and Calum the best of luck when they compete in the regional final, which is also at The Duchess’s Community High School and will include six competitors from Scotland.