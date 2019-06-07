You can’t keep castles out of the picture

Bamburgh Castle never fails to impress and again provided a winning view last week.

Darren Chapman’s picture of the fortress reflected in a pool was top of the polls in our reader photo competition, with 825 likes.

SECOND: Andy Cowan was on hand as the Flying Scotsman 60103 steamed past Alnmouth on her way to the National Railway Museum in York. 748 Facebook likes

In second was the amazing sight of the Flying Scotsman passing Alnmouth by Andy Cowan (748 likes); Alice Tetley-Paul’s view of cows cooling off in the River Aln was third (280 likes); and Fergus Currie’s unusual view of Warkworth Castle was fourth (274 likes).

THIRD: Alice Tetley-Paul came across these cows cooling off in the River Aln, near Alnwick Castle, during her lunchtime stroll. 280 Facebook likes