Bamburgh has been voted Britain’s best coastal location by a Which? survey and now ‘who owns Bamburgh castle?’ is the question on everyone’s lips.

The castle is a Grade I listed building on the North East coast.

Who has owned Bamburgh castle?

Before the current Bamburgh castle existed, the land held a Celtic Brittonic fort known as Din Guarie.

The Anglo Saxons took control in 590 but it was later destroyed by Vikings. The Normans then built the castle that is known and loved by Britain today.

In 1095, it became English monarch property.

Despite additions, including ‘The Great Tower,’ the castle deteriorated overtime and James 1st gifted the ruins to the Foster family which were passed on to Lord Crewe who formed the Crewe trustees. Under John Sharpe’s influence, the castle became a surgery for illnesses and the poor.

Bamburgh castle was then passed onto the first Lord Armstrong who bought it and its contents for around £10,000. He wanted to make it a respite home but he passed away before his plans could be finished and it became the Armstrong family home.

Who owns it now?

The Armstrong family own the castle to this day; they opened it up to the public in the 1900’s. It can be visited everyday by the public between 10am and 5pm. The castle is just one of the reasons why it was voted the best beach alongside the quality of the beach, the seafront, food on offer and value for money.

Adult tickets for entry to the castle cost £13 and a family ticket, which covers entry for two adults and up to three children, costs £29.75.

At noon on June 10, the castle held an Armstrong History talk.

July 5 and August 2 will see a foraging event take place with Craig Worrall. Tickets cost £40 and this involves entry to the castle, a tour of the in-season wild edibles and sampling of wild dishes with them as ingredients. It is set to be a creative and interactive day. All of the tickets can be bought online at https://www.bamburghcastle.com/shop/admission-tickets.