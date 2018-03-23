Warkworth WI, Meeting

President Serena Coulter welcomed members, two visitors and speaker Maureen Stephenson to the March meeting.

Minutes and correspondence were efficiently dealt with and the meeting moved on to president’s remarks.

An appeal went out for red wool for the poppy project, and for cakes and attendance at the Memorial Hall coffee morning on Saturday, March 24. She advertised the vacancy for the job of booking secretary on the Memorial Hall Committee.

The competition for WI representatives to submit items for the menu at The Coach Inn, Lesbury, was held, with a taste test at the end of February. It had been a successful event. Widdrington Station won the soup; Amble, the pie; and our own Pat Dodd, the dessert, with her delicious carrot cake.

Maureen Stephenson is a founder member of the Alnwick branch of the national organisation, the University of the Third Age.

She gave us a brief introduction to the history of the organisation and outlined the principles of a group that is run by the members, for the members, sharing the many skills, expertise and knowledge gathered by them in their lifetimes.

The group has monthly meetings, many weekly activities and group meetings, covering a wide variety of topics, such as languages, art, walking and bridge, to name only a few. It also has social activities, including lunch clubs, outings and holidays.

The competition for an original poem was won by Christine McDonald, and Valerie Bell was presented with birthday flowers.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, April 3, when Rob Wilson will talk about Famous Poisoners in History. The competition is A Spring Posy.