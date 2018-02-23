Warkworth WI, Meeting

On a cold night on February 6, president Serena Coulter welcomed 26 members and one visitor to a members’ meeting.

There were two themes for the evening, commemorating the 100th anniversary (to the day) of the Representation of the People Act, marking the winning of the vote for some women, and commemorating 100 years since the Armistice, by making poppies.

Members of the committee spoke about various aspects of women’s suffrage and how the WI has taken an active role in developing the skills of women. Serena highlighted the fact that the annual resolutions we action as a national organisation have influenced society and the ruling parties.

Elaine Davies spoke about Floss, her grandmother’s godmother, who was a suffragette in the Black Country and was imprisoned for throwing a flat iron through the window of Birmingham Town Hall, where Asquith was to address a meeting.

We agreed a lot had been accomplished since 1918, but true equality for all had yet to be achieved.

Marion Jones introduced the Poppy Project and members proceeded to get to work knitting, crocheting and cutting out poppies. The Royal British Legion is to hold an event in August, at which we will help and display the work. Tea and cakes were served at the tables as everyone was so busy.

The raffle was drawn and Elaine Davies was presented with birthday flowers. The competition to write as many things you could see on the WI hanging was won by Pat Dodd, with Helen Wilson second.

We had proven that although speakers play a large part in our WI programme, it is also enjoyable to simply be with friends, make new friends and have a good chat over a cup of tea.

The next meeting is on March 6, and the speaker is Maureen Stephenson, from the University of the Third Age. The competition is for an original poem.