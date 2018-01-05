Warkworth WI, Meeting

The Memorial Hall sported festive decorations for Warkworth WIs Christmas party early in December.

Before the celebrations began, the president, Serena Coulter, commented on the success of November’s drop-in coffee morning on World Kindness Day, with 50 or so members of the community attending. Twenty-nine Christmas shoeboxes had been filled and £50 raised towards carriage. Then crackers were pulled and members enjoyed the ongoing Christmas themed quiz. Drinks were served and everyone enjoyed a plentiful and delicious pooled supper. Entertainment was provided by Harbour Lights, Amble’s Community Choir.

A raffle for Christmas hampers was drawn and the competition for home-made mince pies was judged by two members of the choir, with Gillian Bell first, Joyce Marley second, Valerie West third and Elaine Davies highly commended.

Later in the month, 12 members shared a coach with Amble and Widdrington Station with Stobswood WIs to go to the Nothumberland Federation Carol Service at Hexham Abbey.

After a short walk around Hexham in the rain and lunch, the group joined other WI members filling the Abbey for the traditional carol service.

The Abbey organ and a trumpet player opened proceedings with the “Trumpet Voluntary”. A young singer sang two beautiful solo pieces and a local school choir also performed. This year’s collection was for the Blood Bikes.

The next meeting will be held on January 9, and will feature physiotherapist Nick Lividas, with the competition being for an unusual New Year Resolution. Members are reminded to consider the WI resolutions for 2018 so that a vote can be taken. Subs for the coming year are also due.