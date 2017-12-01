Warkworth WI, Meeting

The meeting on November 7 celebrated the 95th birthday of Warkworth WI.

The cake was made by Helen Wilson, iced by June Carruthers, and cut by Margaret Burrell, our oldest member.

We welcomed some long-standing members and visitors from Acklington, Broomhill and Shilbottle WIs.

Our speaker was Marion Hinchley, a floral artist, who created beautiful arrangements, ending with white, green and purple, the WI colours. Marion made it look easy, but it was her skill in knowing which variety and how much to add that resulted in such perfect displays.

One arrangement was presented to Beattie Warwick, who recently celebrated her birthday. Beattie joined our WI 67 years ago. The others were given as raffle prizes.

Afterwards, birthday cake with refreshments was served.

The competition for a 95th birthday card was won by Kate Burnham. Second was Jan Shotton, and third Helen Franklin.

On November 13, we celebrated World Kindness Day by offering a drop-in with refreshments in the Memorial Hall. More than 40 people came.

Our December meeting is our Christmas party when we will be entertained by Harbour Lights, Amble’s community choir. The competition will be for three mince pies.

On January 9, physiotherapist Nick Lividas’ talk is entitled Suffering Aches and Pains? All welcome. Please note the change of date.