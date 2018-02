Rena Telfer, from Tweedmouth, was one of only 50,000 pedestrians granted the once-in-a-lifetime experience of walking across the new 1.7-mile Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth.

At Wooler U3A, Rena explained that the ballot attracted almost 250,000 applicants.

After the bridge opened to traffic on September 7, 2017, there was no pedestrian access.