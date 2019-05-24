Village view is your top of the shots

The beautiful village of Alnmouth delighted our Facebook friends last week.

A lovely picture taken from Church Hill by Jackie Thompson was top of our poll of reader photos, with 270 likes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second spot was Amy Hodgkiss-White, who was delighted to be joined on a trip to the Farne Islands by a group of dolphins frolicking round the boat. It attracted 237 likes.

Third place went to a Claire Ashby view of the flower-filled churchyard at Ford Church, with 226 likes.

In fourth was a golden sunset over Warkworth Castle, taken from Coquet Yacht Club by Marie Crookes. It was liked 209 times.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.