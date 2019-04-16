VIDEO: Alnwick Garden's famous Cherry Orchard from the air

With the Cherry Orchard at The Alnwick Garden almost at its blooming best, here's a bird's eye view of the spectacular sight.

Every spring, the 326 Tai Haku trees burst into life and provide visitors to the attraction with an amazing show.

A canopy of white blossom at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jean Sawyer

While not quite at its peak when this video was taken from the air on Saturday, many of the cherry blossom trees are in full bloom.

The largest Tai Haku cherry orchard outside of Japan lies on a slope just beyond the Grand Cascade. The Tai Haku is also known as the ‘great white cherry’ because of its stunning large white blossom.

For more information on visitor times and prices, visit www.alnwickgarden.com