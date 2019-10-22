VARTA wants children to test must have toys for Christmas 2019: how to apply

A German company is currently looking for five children to be official toy testers - here’s what you need to know about how to apply.

Toy tester

Battery brand VARTA is looking for children across England that love playing with toys and have strong opinions about the toys they play with.

Does your child have what it takes to be a toy tester? (Photo: Shutterstock)

The lucky kids chosen as official toy testers will get exclusive access to the must have toys for Christmas 2019, including Boppy the Booty Shakin Llama, Artie 3000 and Walking Buzz Lightyear.

The winners will be invited to an exclusive event where they will put toys to the test, ranking their favourite toys and forming a roundup of the top 10 best toys for Christmas. At the end of the day, the children will be able to take away their preferred toy, once the judging is complete.

Mona Chan, trade marketing manager at VARTA, said, “Becoming a toy tester is a dream job for many children, and no-one is better placed to judge this year’s best toys than children themselves.”

Who can apply?

The competition is open to children from ages five to 10. It is only open to children living in England.

How to apply

If you think your child has what it takes to be a professional toy tester, you’ll need to head over to the VARTA Consumer Batteries Facebook page and comment on the application post.

You’ll need to comment your child’s first name, age and location to be put in with a chance for them to be one of VARTA’s 2019 toy testers.

You can only apply once - multiple submissions will not be accepted.

Applications are open until Wednesday 30 October 2019.

Five winners from the valid entries will be selected at random on 1 November. Two girls and three boys from across England will be chosen as the winners.

Important information

Before applying for the toy tester competition, there is some information you should know:

- Entering into the competition means that winners agree to take part in any publicity that may arise as a result of this promotion, which includes winners being photographed, filmed and their names being announced on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

- All entrants must be available to take part in the toy testing event on 23 November 2019 between the hours of 8am and 8pm

- Travel expenses for one adult and the winning child will be paid up to the value of £200