Triton Safeguard+ shower warning: fault could cause fire and electric shock
Triton has asked its customers to check their shower units for a dangerous fault that could cause electric shocks.
The manufacturer said that the circuit board of the Safeguard+ shower may overheat in “very rare circumstances”.
They warned that the overheating posed a potential electric shock risk, and was a fire hazard.
Which units are affected?
The only model affected by the announcement is the Safeguard+.
The Safeguard+ units in question have the product code CSGP0 and the timestamp 05/14 to 12/16 on the underside.
Triton has asked customers who find signs of discolouration on the affected units to stop using them immediately.
Customers should check for:
any heat build up noticeable or a distinctive overheating smell discolouration on the casing top. If there is none, then you can continue to use the shower
What should I do if my shower is affected?
If you believe your Safeguard+ is affected, you can contact Triton on free phone 0800 0154145.
If required, Triton will arrange a mutually agreeable time for an engineer to call and carry out a free 15 minute safety inspection to check and correct any issues.
Alternatively, customers can email safeguard@tritonshowers.co.uk