Travel company Sally’s Cottages has released its must-visit list of villages in the Lake District, aiming to ‘showcase some of the lesser-known spots - alongside popular destinations’ they think people in the North East will ‘fall head over heels for’.

They include picture slate-clad mining cottages jostling for space beside cosy cafes, village greens taking centre stage, and charming stone bridges over trickling streams, all set against the awe-inspiring scenery of the Lake District National Park.

Here, Sarah Pring, senior brand communications executive at Sally's Cottages explores some of the prettiest villages in the Lake District for some quality time away.

1. Cartmel Between the stunning Lake District, and glorious Morecambe Bay you'll find Cartmel where cottages sit next to a delightful stream and grand, ivy-covered houses nestle alongside quirky village shops. Photo: Cartmel Photo Sales

2. Grasmere Once home to William Wordsworth, Grasmere retains the character that inspired much of the poet's work. Charming slate-built cottages sit beside independent shops, cafes and art galleries against the grand scenery of the surrounding countryside. Photo: Grasmere Photo Sales

3. Seatoller Slate-clad miners' cottages with gorgeous views are bundled together in this modest village offering a warm and cosy welcome. Set at the foot of Honister Pass against idyllic countryside scenery, you can see why Seatoller made the list! Photo: Seatoller Photo Sales

4. Elterwater Traditional slate-clad terraced houses line the main street, while larger whitewashed cottages stand off to the side basking in the breathtaking landscape which is dominated by the impressive Langdale Fells. Photo: Elterwater Photo Sales