Single fares will cost no more than £2 from January until the end of March.

The £2 cap will come into effect from January 1 and run until March 31, backed by £60 million of government funding.

It will offer a saving of 30% on the average single fare of £2.80 on most routes across the North East.

Passengers travelling on any Go North East, Stagecoach or Arriva bus service during this period will benefit from the capped fare, which is designed to support families tackling ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

The promotion will also apply to a number of local-authority funded services using smaller bus operators, and Nexus has funded its own version of the fare cap on the Metro and Shields Ferry.

Cllr Martin Gannon, chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We’re a region focused on helping people get back onto bus, so we warmly welcome this government initiative, which will make the nation’s most popular sustainable form of transport more affordable and will help to boost bus ridership at a crucial time for the industry.

“Welcome though it is, we would ideally like to see the government extend the fare cap beyond March for longer, if not indefinitely, to make sure that it has a real impact.

“As a region we are working on bringing bus fares for young people right down, along with attractive region-wide multi-operator day tickets through our ambitious North East Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP). We are ready to roll this out once funding is confirmed by the government.”

The scheme will reduce carbon emissions in the region by taking cars off the road and relacing these journeys with bus- a move that will benefit the environment as well as the health and wellbeing of many local people who are currently dealing with higher than average levels of air pollution in the region.

