Ten roads are partially closed for works this week, but drivers will only be delayed for 10 minutes or so.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 4pm February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, East ord to Highfields traffic signals for drainage;

• A1, to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network;

• A1, to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Fenham Hill to West Mains Convoy working for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9am February 8 to 4pm February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A192 both directions from A192 roundabout to Fairmoor Village, traffic signals for inspection/survey works;

• A1, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside, Lane closures for drainage works;

• A1, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields to Scottish Border, lane closures for drainage works;

• A69, from 9am February 13 to 4pm February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Hexham Bypass, one lane closed in each direction for street light replacement;

• A1, from 8pm February 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton burn to Blagdon, lane closures for structure maintenance;

• A1, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston roundabout three-way traffic signals for electrical works;

• A1, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston to Highfields, traffic signals for inspection/survey works.